DENVER (KDVR) — The snow season is just getting going in Colorado. While the mountains are already capped with snow, the Denver area is falling a little behind normal for the season.

So far, out at DIA, Denver has reported 10.4 inches of snowfall, when normally through November, 10.5 inches is measured by this point in the season.

In September, Denver recorded 0.67 inches of moisture, but no snowfall. October, however, was a different story. During October 28-29, Denver recorded 7.5 inches of snowfall, which surpassed the monthly average of 4.1 inches.

November only brought 2.9 inches of snowfall between Nov. 24-25, well below November’s monthly snowfall total of 7.4 inches.

Denver’s snowiest months are still ahead.

Normally, December brings 8 inches of snow to Denver, followed by the highest snowfall totals in March and April.

Looking ahead, Denver is forecast to have an equal chance of wetter or drier than normal conditions in December 2023.

Temperature-wise, Denver and most of Colorado are on track to see warmer-than-normal temperatures in December 2023.

For perspective, the typical temperature in December range from a high of around 47 degrees and a low of 21 on Dec. 1 to a high of 44 degrees and low of 18 degrees on Dec. 31. December also normally brings Denver 0.35 inches of liquid moisture and 8 inches of total snowfall.