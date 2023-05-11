DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday, Denver city officials hosted a press conference discussing how they plan to handle the influx of migrants arriving in the city.

The city said just within the last couple of days, around 700 migrants have arrived. Over the last week, well over 1,000 arrived.

Leaders have since activated the Denver Emergency Operations Center to help. This activation allows for quicker response times by opening four emergency shelters while continuing to look for more spaces to house them.

This new influx is creating a strain on city resources. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock made a plea to homeland security asking for more resources and funding. The city had already spent more than $14 million to shelter, feed and support migrants.

Officials said this influx is a direct response to Title 42 ending Thursday. The measure was a COVID restriction implemented in March 2020 which allowed U.S. Customs and Border Protection to immediately remove migrants.

