How Denver is preparing ahead of the big storm

DENVER (KDVR) – Big plows will hit the main streets of Denver if the enough snow falls this weekend, the city announced on Wednesday. Plows will be arriving Thursday night, ready to work through the storm.

Residential plows will tackle the side streets and heavy equipment will be used to move drifting snow, if needed.

Residential plows will be ready for the first accumulation on Friday, working through the weekend storm. Side streets will be plowed down the center of the street.

What can residents do for the storm?

Don’t drive if you don’t have to

Park off-street if you can

Help your neighbors, especially those who aren’t able to shovel snow

Contact the Snow Angel program if you need help

Bike lanes may become snow packed. Bikers should be prepared to ride in the outermost shared lane.

Denver businesses and residents are responsible for clearing snow and ice from the public sidewalks adjacent to their properties, according to city officials.

Business sidewalks must be cleared within four hours after the snow stopped falling This includes adjacent ADA ramps and applicable bus stops

Residential sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours after the snow stopped falling This includes adjacent ADA ramps and applicable bus stops



To report unshoveled sidewalks call 3-1-1 or go online to pocketgov.