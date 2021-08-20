How COVID may impact homeowner’s insurance

DENVER (KDVR) — More people are filing insurance claims and waiting longer for repairs than at any other time over the past five years, according to industry experts.

It all has to do with wildfires and storms combined with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many areas across Colorado, especially Adams and Weld counties, bear the brunt of damage throughout the year.

Violent storms tore through Hudson and Keensberg on Friday morning.

Bryan Bernier of Professional Independent Insurance Agents of Colorado told FOX31 knowing what’s in your homeowner’s policy is key to protecting your investment.

“Make sure you have the adequate coverage to replace a roof because roofs are more expensive than they’ve ever been,” he said.

Bernier told FOX31, with a shortage of many materials and increase in the price of lumber due to the pandemic, your coverage may not go as far as you expect.

“A few years ago a two-by-four was a couple of dollars, now it’s five or six dollars depending on where you look but that’s also shingles, due to COVID a lot of supply chains are broken,” he said.

Some materials used to build older homes may no longer exist. Industry experts advise homeowners to review their policy and make sure their coverage will accommodate any updated costs for repairs ahead of the next round of storms.