How COVID has changed the work environment

DENVER (KDVR) — Since COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns, the U.S. workforce has adapted by mostly working from home. Now people are slowly returning to work, but for many, that work environment has changed dramatically from pre-COVID days.

A lot of things have changed in the U.S. since COVID-19, and our reaction to it. For one, where and how we work.

Commercial real estate is not what it used to be. Justin Croft of Zeppelin Development said a workplace migration is taking place like at TAXI.

“This used to be the headquarters for Yellow Cab,” Croft said about the workspace in the River North neighborhood.

TAXI is the headquarters for over 1,500 people to work, eat, live and play, sitting on 28 acres in the RiNo district. Work units rent from $2,000 to $4,000 a month.

”When you rent here you get access to the fitness center. We have a shipping container pool. We also have this great restaurant called Comal, which actually just this past week was named one of the top 50 restaurants in the country,” Croft said.

Not the workspace of the future, but the workspace of now, Croft said.

Karen Madasci works for Honest Films at TAXI and said so far this alternative to the traditional workspace is a good take.

”We wanted to be somewhere very much sort of campus minded. We like the fact there is other stuff going on around us. We like the fact there is a restaurant next door, we like the fact that there’s other people doing work, you don’t feel so very isolated,” Madasci said.

”People were not always going to want to work in cubicles, it is pretty in human,“ Croft said.

COVID has changed many things and for some folks, Croft said, some changes are good.