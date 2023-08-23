DENVER (KDVR) — Do you think you have a common name? It may not be as common as you think in Colorado.

Some of the top names were only popular for a year, like the infamous name Karen, while other names had popularity that spanned across decades.

If your name is James or Emma and you were born in Colorado, sorry, you’re not that unique. The name James was popular for 30 years between the 1960s through the end of the 1980s, then made a reappearance from 2020 to 2022. Meanwhile, Emma became popular in the 2000s, and to this day, it’s still in the top 10 most common names.

Some names were only common 50 years ago. The name Michael was in style for five decades from the 1960s to the 2000s. Michael hasn’t been in the top 10 since.

Other names are becoming increasingly popular. Oliver and Olivia hit the first and second spots in recent years.

FOX31 looked through each decade on the Social Security website, which tracks popular baby names dating back to 1960. See how common your name is in the state of Colorado:

1960s

RankMale nameNumber of
males		Female nameNumber of
females
1David898Mary439
2Michael797Karen371
3John732Susan352
4Robert705Linda351
5Mark652Lisa314
6James628Debbie309
7Richard426Debra278
8William361Cynthia273
9Steven358Patricia265
10Daniel322Sandra254
Popular baby names in 1960 from Social Security Online.

1970s

1Michael972Jennifer527
2David673Michelle525
3Robert654Lisa413
4John622Kimberly329
5James558Amy282
6Christopher480Heather237
7Mark393Julie211
8Brian391Melissa207
9Jason383Shannon207
10Richard373Stephanie200
Popular baby names in 1970 from Social Security Online.

1980s

1Michael904Jennifer858
2Christopher701Jessica491
3Matthew682Sarah483
4Joshua611Amanda440
5Jason580Melissa422
6David538Michelle321
7Ryan510Nicole292
8Justin480Heather269
9James448Amber266
10John446Stephanie256
Popular baby names in 1980 from Social Security Online.

1990s

1Michael817Jessica574
2Christopher644Ashley535
3Joshua611Amanda484
4Matthew570Brittany450
5Andrew517Sarah378
6Ryan458Samantha333
7Nicholas445Megan292
8David415Lauren289
9Kyle401Jennifer288
10Tyler388Stephanie279
Popular baby names in 1990 from Social Security Online.

2000s

1Jacob519Emily367
2Michael443Hannah322
3Joshua425Madison321
4Matthew372Ashley285
5Ryan370Emma269
6Nicholas361Sarah268
7Tyler357Jessica253
8Andrew350Taylor244
9Joseph345Lauren241
10Benjamin330Samantha239
Popular baby names in 2000 from Social Security Online.

2010s

1Jacob338Isabella342
2Alexander308Sophia317
3Noah283Olivia268
4Daniel266Emma266
5William265Abigail245
6Liam251Ava219
7Elijah245Emily210
8Logan243Elizabeth205
9Gabriel241Madison189
10Samuel241Ella175
Popular baby names in 2010 from Social Security Online.

2020s

1Liam315Olivia323
2Oliver275Charlotte280
3Noah261Emma259
4Henry240Sophia224
5William236Amelia205
6James234Evelyn191
7Theodore229Isabella187
8Jack214Ava183
9Benjamin204Mia168
10Elijah203Harper157
Popular baby names in 2020 from Social Security Online.

Most recent: 2022

1Oliver346Olivia300
2Liam342Emma274
3Theodore290Charlotte245
4Noah280Sophia209
5Henry253Mia203
6William235Evelyn194
7James231Isabella176
8Jack220Harper175
9Mateo215Amelia173
10Elijah200Ava165
Popular baby names in 2022 from Social Security Online.

If your name isn’t as unique as you thought, this list is only in Colorado. The entire list of the most common baby names in the U.S. is slightly different, as long as you didn’t name your child Oliver or Olivia in 2022.