DENVER (KDVR) — Do you think you have a common name? It may not be as common as you think in Colorado.

Some of the top names were only popular for a year, like the infamous name Karen, while other names had popularity that spanned across decades.

If your name is James or Emma and you were born in Colorado, sorry, you’re not that unique. The name James was popular for 30 years between the 1960s through the end of the 1980s, then made a reappearance from 2020 to 2022. Meanwhile, Emma became popular in the 2000s, and to this day, it’s still in the top 10 most common names.

Some names were only common 50 years ago. The name Michael was in style for five decades from the 1960s to the 2000s. Michael hasn’t been in the top 10 since.

Other names are becoming increasingly popular. Oliver and Olivia hit the first and second spots in recent years.

FOX31 looked through each decade on the Social Security website, which tracks popular baby names dating back to 1960. See how common your name is in the state of Colorado:

females 1 David 898 Mary 439 2 Michael 797 Karen 371 3 John 732 Susan 352 4 Robert 705 Linda 351 5 Mark 652 Lisa 314 6 James 628 Debbie 309 7 Richard 426 Debra 278 8 William 361 Cynthia 273 9 Steven 358 Patricia 265 10 Daniel 322 Sandra 254 Popular baby names in 1960 from Social Security Online.

1 Michael 972 Jennifer 527 2 David 673 Michelle 525 3 Robert 654 Lisa 413 4 John 622 Kimberly 329 5 James 558 Amy 282 6 Christopher 480 Heather 237 7 Mark 393 Julie 211 8 Brian 391 Melissa 207 9 Jason 383 Shannon 207 10 Richard 373 Stephanie 200 Popular baby names in 1970 from Social Security Online.

1 Michael 904 Jennifer 858 2 Christopher 701 Jessica 491 3 Matthew 682 Sarah 483 4 Joshua 611 Amanda 440 5 Jason 580 Melissa 422 6 David 538 Michelle 321 7 Ryan 510 Nicole 292 8 Justin 480 Heather 269 9 James 448 Amber 266 10 John 446 Stephanie 256 Popular baby names in 1980 from Social Security Online.

1 Michael 817 Jessica 574 2 Christopher 644 Ashley 535 3 Joshua 611 Amanda 484 4 Matthew 570 Brittany 450 5 Andrew 517 Sarah 378 6 Ryan 458 Samantha 333 7 Nicholas 445 Megan 292 8 David 415 Lauren 289 9 Kyle 401 Jennifer 288 10 Tyler 388 Stephanie 279 Popular baby names in 1990 from Social Security Online.

1 Jacob 519 Emily 367 2 Michael 443 Hannah 322 3 Joshua 425 Madison 321 4 Matthew 372 Ashley 285 5 Ryan 370 Emma 269 6 Nicholas 361 Sarah 268 7 Tyler 357 Jessica 253 8 Andrew 350 Taylor 244 9 Joseph 345 Lauren 241 10 Benjamin 330 Samantha 239 Popular baby names in 2000 from Social Security Online.

1 Jacob 338 Isabella 342 2 Alexander 308 Sophia 317 3 Noah 283 Olivia 268 4 Daniel 266 Emma 266 5 William 265 Abigail 245 6 Liam 251 Ava 219 7 Elijah 245 Emily 210 8 Logan 243 Elizabeth 205 9 Gabriel 241 Madison 189 10 Samuel 241 Ella 175 Popular baby names in 2010 from Social Security Online.

1 Liam 315 Olivia 323 2 Oliver 275 Charlotte 280 3 Noah 261 Emma 259 4 Henry 240 Sophia 224 5 William 236 Amelia 205 6 James 234 Evelyn 191 7 Theodore 229 Isabella 187 8 Jack 214 Ava 183 9 Benjamin 204 Mia 168 10 Elijah 203 Harper 157 Popular baby names in 2020 from Social Security Online.

Most recent: 2022

1 Oliver 346 Olivia 300 2 Liam 342 Emma 274 3 Theodore 290 Charlotte 245 4 Noah 280 Sophia 209 5 Henry 253 Mia 203 6 William 235 Evelyn 194 7 James 231 Isabella 176 8 Jack 220 Harper 175 9 Mateo 215 Amelia 173 10 Elijah 200 Ava 165 Popular baby names in 2022 from Social Security Online.

If your name isn’t as unique as you thought, this list is only in Colorado. The entire list of the most common baby names in the U.S. is slightly different, as long as you didn’t name your child Oliver or Olivia in 2022.