DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Nuggets NBA Finals gear may be the most popular item in the Mile High City, but how can you tell if you’re buying the real thing?

Over at SportsFan, near 17th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Denver, a steady stream of customers filed in looking for Nuggets merchandise.

“They’re out, in droves, trying to get it,” said owner Derek Friedman.

Friedman is not alone in noticing the number of temporary white tents selling Nuggets’ items, popping up around the city.

“This is a very sophisticated industry with billion-dollar companies like Nike and others,” Friedman said.

“These folks do not allow people who operate out of a tent to even buy their merchandise,” he said.

Friedman added: When in doubt, give it the eye test, and look for a hologram sticker on the product.

The Nuggets host the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Denver.