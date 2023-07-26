BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Over the next 10 years, the U.S. Forest Service is expected to thin out roughly 50 million acres of dense forest in the American West, including hundreds of thousands of acres in Colorado.

One of the methods for thinning our nation’s forests includes chopping down trees, trimming branches and creating massive slash piles to burn or haul the timber out of the forest. Since controlled burns rely heavily on perfect conditions, Boulder researchers are trying to find a new way to get rid of all that biomass on a large scale.

“We’re building a bridge between sort of a waste product, which is a burden in forestry and a deficiency in agricultural land with regards to soil health,” Boulder Mushroom owner Zach Hedstrom said.

The company recently received a grant from Boulder County and the City of Boulder to use mushrooms to break down woodchips created in the foresting process and break that matter down to nutrient-rich soil.

“This process would be happening naturally already within an ecosystem, but due to our arid climate, it can take 20 to 50 years for wood chips to decompose effectively,” Hedstrom said. “When we purposefully introduce these fungi, they accelerate the process substantially and even within two years, a lot of times we’re seeing significant degradation and the transformation of this waste material into healthy soil.”

The grant will allow Hedstrom to find a way to scale up the operation, to treat acres of woody biomass to reach the need for disposing of the scrap wood.

“If we can just utilize our scientific mindset through ecology and through forestry and through carbon cycling to understand how can we already, or how can we use what’s already available to us to help address this problem?” Hedstrom said. “I think that’s more of a cost-effective solution. It’s more of an environmentally friendly solution. And frankly, I think it’s what’s going to actually get this done at the scale and at the rate, which it needs to be done.”

According to a recent USFS report, there are 10 high-risk fire sheds in Colorado, mainly concentrated along the Front Range from the Pikes Peak region stretching north through Rocky Mountain National Park. One is located in the San Juan mountains in southwest Colorado. Each fire shed is roughly 250,000 acres.