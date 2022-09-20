BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County is announcing a new partnership Tuesday to leverage technology to help fight wildfires.

The county is working with Pano AI, which according to its website, helps wildfire response teams with “exceptional technology to enhance detection, confirmation, monitoring and alerting- giving you an added edge in combating wildfires.”

According to a release from the county, the technology includes 360-degree cameras, satellites and other data feeds to provide the fastest information to help inform first responders on wildfire behavior and movements.

September marks the beginning of one of Colorado’s longest dry seasons, and Boulder County residents are still reeling from the massive impact of the Marshall Fire that ripped through hundreds of homes nearly a full year ago.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle will join Pano AI’s Chief Commercial Officer Arvind Satyam and others for a demonstration of the new technology Tuesday at 11 a.m.

