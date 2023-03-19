ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Law enforcement is on high alert this weekend, upping DUI enforcement with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and the NCAA basketball tournament in town.

Adam County Sheriff’s Office made at least six DUI arrests Friday night, but they’re not the only agency beefing up patrols.

FOX31 joined the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on an exclusive ride-along during one of their DUI patrols.

“I’m looking at anything I can with a focus on dangerous driving behavior,” Deputy Kirk Firko with Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

With more drivers out on the road this weekend, law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for impaired drivers.

“As we get further into the evening, people begin to make more dangerous decisions as more alcohol is consumed, so we’re looking to take dangerous drivers off the streets,” Deputy Firko said.

Deputy Firko said if you suspect someone driving under the influence, report it to 911, but don’t engage.

“If it’s going to impact your safety don’t follow that vehicle,” Deputy Firko said.

For those celebrating this weekend, Deputy Firko said to have a plan in place.

“If you’re going to go out, the best policy is if you’re going to drink, don’t drive. If you’re going to drive, don’t drink,” Deputy Firko said.