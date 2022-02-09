How annoying are Denver neighbors?

DENVER (KDVR) — Have you ever spent extra time watching your neighbors from your living room window? A new survey shows 49% of people have watched people from windows or looked into other’s windows.

HomeAdvisor surveyed 2,200 Americans in the 25 biggest cities in the United States to find out which cities have the most and least annoying neighbors as well as most annoying neighbor habits.

According to the survey, Denver has the third least annoying neighbors in the country. The biggest complaints Denver residents have about their neighbors is when they have loud parties.

Here are some of the other interesting facts about Denver neighbors, according to the survey:

98% of Denver residents consider themselves to be good neighbors, which is actually tied for first in the US

52% of Denver residents surveyed know most or all of their neighbors, and 54% consider them to be friends.

The HomeAdvisor survey said neighbors are most likely to argue about the follow:

Parking

Loud parties

Bad attitude or grumpiness

General noise

Loud conversations or arguments

Tobacco smoke

Misplaced or overflowing garbage

Loud construction

Aggressive or loud dogs

Pet waste issues

The most annoying neighbors in America come from Fort Worth, Texas, according to the survey.

Fort Worth, Texas San Francisco, California El Paso Texas San Jose, California Indianapolis, Indiana

The survey also said the least annoying neighbors in America come from Phoenix, Arizona.

Phoenix, Arizona Boston, Massachusetts Denver, Colorado Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Portland, Oregon

If you’re looking for a way to connect with your neighbors or neighborhood, Nextdoor allows people to come together online.