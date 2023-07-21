Health experts said high altitude pulmonary edema usually develops over two to three days. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Park rangers are urging caution after a Louisiana man was found dead on a trail at Rocky Mountain National Park. His death was consistent with a severe form of high-altitude illness known as “high altitude pulmonary edema,” according to the Grand County coroner.

Dr. Ben Honigman, professor of Emeritus of Emergency Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, has researched the effects of altitude on residents and visitors for decades.

“When we can compensate and acclimate to it, then we go on and we can perform pretty much close to normal after that adjustment, but for some people, they just don’t do as well as others,” Honigman said.

On Monday, Robert Landry, 51, from Louisianna was found dead a little over one mile from the Mount Ida Trailhead in Rocky Mountain National Park at about 11,000 feet.

The Grand County Coroner said, “his death is consistent with an acute coronary event, as well as high altitude pulmonary edema.”

“High altitude pulmonary edema develops over a two, three-day period of time typically,” Honigman said. “The low oxygen levels cause changes in the lungs to where there’s leakage of fluid that moves from the blood vessels into the airspaces and causes fluid accumulation.”

Honigman said symptoms can vary from fatigue and headaches to shortness of breath and coughing.

“After about three days if you don’t take care of it, it can get suddenly worse,” Honigman said. “You don’t have to get down very far in elevation, maybe 1,000 to 2,000 feet, for you to begin to feel better. If you’re up at 11,000 feet and you’re camping or hiking, then that’s a pretty dangerous time if you’ve begun to develop these symptoms.”

The severe form of altitude illness can affect kids and adults.

“Physical exertion by itself is one of the predisposing factors that make high altitude pulmonary edema more likely, so younger people have a higher incidence of pulmonary edema than older people,” Honigman said.

For out-of-state visitors, Honigman said there are ways to prevent severe altitude sickness.

“If you have the time, you should stay at a moderate elevation like Denver before you go up to 8,000 to 10,000 feet. We also say if you can’t do that, then the first day you should take it easy and not immediately get on the ski runs or do any physical exertion,” Honigman said.

Health experts also recommend hydration and limiting alcohol consumption before fully acclimated.

If you are experiencing altitude sickness symptoms for several days, contact your medical provider immediately.