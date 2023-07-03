DENVER (KDVR) — Melanoma of the skin is the fifth most common cancer diagnosed in the U.S. According to the National Cancer Institute, almost 98,000 new cases are expected to be diagnosed this year alone.

Here in Colorado, we have the highest average elevation of any state and because of that — despite being landlocked — the state has high rates of melanoma cases.

So, if you plan to spend July Fourth outside, sun protection is key.

Is the sun stronger in Colorado?

Because of altitude, an average of 300-plus sunny days, and the collective love of outdoor activities, experts said Coloradans are exposed to a higher UV incidence than the rest of the country.

For perspective, anecdotally, Dr. Nicole Neuschler with Core Dermatology in Denver said that after comparing her experience in New York and Colorado, she diagnoses as many skin cancers in a day here as she did in a month there.

“Even I was in shock when I came in 2008 about the intensity of our sun and even later into the day,” said Neuschler. “I was taught the most intense part of the sun was during the middle part of the day. But you know because we’re in Colorado, different latitude, different longitude, different altitude, it really is intense all day long.”

So, she encourages people in Colorado to wear sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every day and reapply every hour to two hours especially when getting sweaty or wet.

She also recommends light sun protective clothing.

No more biopsies to detect melanoma

According to DermTech, nearly 75% of their consumers did not have a full skin exam this year.

When melanoma is detected and treated early, the survival rate is 99%, but it drops to 27% once it spreads.

Neuschler recommends that a full body exam is ideal for the doctor to check out suspicious moles or marks on your skin.

She said the new DermTech Smart Sticker technology pretty much eliminates the need for biopsy with the same accuracy.

“We often needed a biopsy to determine if something was melanoma, and so that’s actually removing the mole and leaving someone with a scar. Now we have this amazing, simple but so sophisticated test that basically changes the way we evaluate suspicious moles and it uses this non-invasive smart sticker. It’s a clear little sticker to actually lift cells from the surface of the patient’s skin to be tested for genomic markers associated with melanoma and rules out melanoma with over 99% reliability,” said Neuschler.

Basically, it’s a sticker that the doctors place on the spot in question and rub it firmly. There is no pain. Doctors mark the edges of the mole with a marker and then do it three more times. They send it off, and in about a week to 10 days, roughly the same length of time as a biopsy, you’ll have the results.