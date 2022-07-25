GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Problem Solvers are learning more about how a Jefferson County inmate was able to walk away from the county jail, triggering a 24-hour search.

Richard Trivethick was originally in custody for failure to appear, driving under revocation a theft. He is now facing an additional charge for the Friday escape after a deputy convinced Trivethick to turn himself in Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Trivethick was being booked into the jail and walked out of the booking lobby. A sally port door was still open after he arrived in a transport van and deputies failed to put Trevithick back in handcuffs after walking through the jail’s body scanner.

The spokesperson admits the staff made mistakes, but that they were unintentional and it was determined “no employee was complicit in helping the inmate escape.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is now looking into how this happened with an internal review. One of the questions the review will try to answer: why was the sally port door left open? The review will look into whether that was human error or a maintenance issue. There will likely be education and training as a result of the review process.

The office is also looking into potential disciplinary action from this incident to make sure this doesn’t happen again. According to the spokesperson, this type of walkout has never happened before.