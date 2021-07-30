How a classic ’72 Chevelle is helping a family find more time

DENVER (KDVR) — There are 86,400 seconds in a day — how are you going to spend them? We all believe we have more time when, really, we have no idea how long we have left.

Larry Graham is a 25-year vet with the Denver Police Department out of district 6. He has loved classic cars since he was in high school, and it was three years ago his son Scott asked if they could build a hot rod together.

Larry jumped at the chance and found a 1972 Chevelle, just like he had back in high school.

The plan was to rebuild it together, but that was interrupted when Larry was diagnosed with stage 4 inoperable lung cancer.

A member of the police department reached out to Willie B from 107.9 KBPI, local radio legend. Knowing what it takes to rebuild a car, Willie pulled it out of the Grahams’ garage and began the process of rebuilding the Chevelle from the ground up. With Willie’s help, Larry, Scott and the whole Graham family will be able to enjoy their hot rod sooner, rather than later.

Willie runs a 501(c)(3) which gives cars to families in need. The Graham family didn’t need money to finish this car, they needed time. Time to focus on Larry’s battle with cancer, and time to enjoy each day they have together as a family.