ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County is still looking for any information on a deadly shooting at a house party early Sunday morning.

FOX31 and Channel 2 investigated further into the home where the shooting happened and saw it was listed as a Vrbo rental charging $600 a night.

The Vrbo listing described the house as “Denver Fun Home ! Entire Private First Floor!” that allows birthday parties, family gatherings, weddings and other events. It lists the maximum number of attendees allowed as 50.

A screenshot of the Vrbo rental listing for a home at 120 E. 70th Ave., where someone died in a shooting during a weekend house party.

Does Adams County have short-term rental rules?

As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday the Vrbo listing was taken down. A message in its place reads, “The property is unavailable. We’ve removed this property at the host’s request.”

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out multiple to the host on the listing, Shelle, and were sent to a full voicemail box. The news team also reached out to Vrbo through multiple avenues, including email and phone, to learn their policy when it comes to parties.

A customer service representative by the name of Johnathan said property owners are allowed to have parties if they want to. He said some areas have laws, but if there are no laws against parties, it’s the property owner’s decision.

The news team also reached out to Adams County to learn its policy when it comes to short-term rentals. A representative with the county said that right now, there are no current policies or regulations for short-term rentals.

The representative, William Porter, said the county is officially in the works of drafting an ordinance addressing licensing. That will go to the public for comment after the start of the year and then to the county board three times.

More than 230 short-term rentals in Adams County

Porter said right now there are more than 230 short-term rentals in Adams County, and before passing new licensing requirements, they would check with all current owners.

Neighbors and nearby businesses said on Tuesday that they have called the sheriff’s office multiple times over the last three years about the house in question. One man said off camera that he has called 15-20 times on this one house.

Those neighbors said the home has multiple parties every weekend.

FOX31 and Channel 2 requested the calls for service to the address at 120 E. 70th Ave. and is waiting to hear back.