Deputies said it was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, who had been in the outdoor kennel all night. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – An overnight shooting at a house party in Denver left one man dead, two women hospitalized with gunshot wounds and those responsible still at large.

At roughly 11:45 p.m. on Saturday night, the Denver Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 1600 block of South Beach Court, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital but has since died from his injuries.

The two women who also sustained gunshot wounds took themselves to the hospital and are expected to survive, according to DPD.

Upon further investigation, DPD discovered that there were others injured at the party where the shooting allegedly occurred, but officials made it clear that these were not gunshot injuries.

Again, there have not been any arrests made at this point, but if you have any information that could help DPD with their investigation, please reach out to the Mero Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.