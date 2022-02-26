COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department is investigating after multiple juveniles and young adults got into a fight at a house party, leading to one juvenile shot and two adults getting stabbed.

It happened around 11:15 p.m., according to police, on the 11200 block of Florence Street.

When officers showed up, shots were fired as they approached the scene. Several people ran away as officers tried to find victims. Police said all three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with details that may lead to an arrest can reach out to our partners at Metro Denver Crimestoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 720-913-7867.