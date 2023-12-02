DENVER (KDVR) — Four people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at a large house party in Aurora.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Joliet Street. Officers were in the area around 12:15 a.m. when they heard a nearby shooting.

The officers responded and found an active shooting scene at a house party. More than 100 minors and young adults were running or speeding away from the scene in vehicles.

Four people were taken or self-transported to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds, including an 18-year-old woman, two 19-year-old men, and a 17-year-old boy.

According to police, one vehicle created a safety risk to officers and the fleeing partygoers. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not pull over.

Officers initiated a pursuit and quickly disabled the vehicle, police said.

The 18-year-old driver initially ran but was taken into custody without further incident.

A handgun with a large capacity magazine was found in the vehicle, but it was unclear if the driver was involved in the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting was ongoing, and detectives were trying to find out who was at the party and who was involved in the initial shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867