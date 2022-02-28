ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Grayson West is one of the teenagers hurt when part of a main-level floor collapsed into the basement at a house party over the weekend.

It happened in Arapahoe County on Saturday night. Local officials said 100 to 150 people were at the home.

“It scared the crap out me when I fell,” West said.

Video shows a crowd of people, many of them teens, jumping and dancing at the party.

“There was a big crack and then everything just went slow-mo from there. Both sides of the room just completely split into like a ‘V’ pretty much and everybody was just sliding down these floors. It was just sheer panic,” Gavin Neer said.

West fell to the lower level and injured his ankle.

“That was terrifying. My ears started ringing. I couldn’t hear anything. I could hear myself breathing pretty heavily,” he said.

West smelled gas and crawled out a basement window. He then made his way to the emergency room for surgery. He is now at home with multiple rods and pins holding his ankle and foot in place.

Both he and Neer say they are shaken by the experience.

“I’ve never been that scared in my life, to be honest,” Neer said.

Both young men say adults were in the home at the time of the party.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says an investigator has been assigned to the case, but there is still no word if charges will be filed.