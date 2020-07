EVANSTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people are dead following a fire that erupted at a residence in Evanston Friday night.

At 10:53 p.m. the Frederick-Firestone Fire District responded to a call of a fire at 245 Tipple Parkway.

Fire investigators and the Weld County Sheriff Department were on scene most of Saturday conducting investigations.

It was discovered that the home did not have working smoke alarms.

The investigation into the fire and deaths is still ongoing.