ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arvada family is without a home for the holidays after a fire scorched part of their house earlier this week.

The flames started on the second floor at a house in the 6000 block of Owens Street early Wednesday morning, according to Arvada Fire. Everyone made it out safely, but the damage is extensive.

Taylor Love doesn’t live in the house currently but said it’s been in the family for more than 50 years.

“My grandma raised her kids there and then my sisters and I were raised there and we raised our kids there,” Love said. “It’s just been generation after generation through it.”

Love said the home housed her mom, stepdad, two nieces and their two dogs.

“They’ve had a rough couple of years, and this is just the topper of it. They literally lost everything they had,” Love said. “I was the first one to go in once investigators let us in and it was rough to see for sure. As I walked up the stairs it was just like a black hole.”

She said it was completely unrecognizable from a place she used to call home. With a little help, Love said she is trying to get her family back on their feet.

“I just want to make sure I can give them the Christmas that they deserve and get them everything they just lost back,” Love said.

Investigators said an internal failure within an electrical receptacle caused the fire.

Love set up a GoFundMe to help the family.