DENVER (KDVR) — Democrats made an uncommon move in the Colorado House of Representatives Saturday night by limiting the debate over a major gun bill to only one hour.

Saturday night’s debate about a gun bill was only held for one hour.

House Speaker Julie McCluskie applied the technicality to the debate on a bill that would allow lawsuits against gun dealers and manufacturers in the state.

Limiting the debate to an hour is a rule the majority party in the House is allowed to use.

Democratic strategist, Andy Boian, said this move was done by Democrats to avoid a filibuster by Republicans to delay possible passage of the bill in the state legislature.

“As a result, we are not doing the will of the people,” Boian said. “The will of the people are not being done by these filibusters and to that end, she’s limited the debate to one hour.”

On the other side of the political aisle, Colorado House Minority Leader Representative Mike Lynch said limiting the debate on this bill to one hour is an example of the Democratic majority “running rickshaw” on Republicans.

“I think every citizen in this state wants a balanced conversation and this just takes that even further,” Lynch said. “I mean it’s already out of balance, it’s not good governance for us to have the super majority, to be honest with you. It doesn’t bring on good conversation, it doesn’t bring on good conversation, it doesn’t bring issues to the forefront.”

There is debate over how unprecedented this move actually is: limiting debates to one hour.

Republicans said such a limit hasn’t been placed on a debate in the House in decades.

Democratic sources told FOX31 a similar move was done back in 2019 during a debate on greenhouse gas emissions, this was also done by Democrats.