BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — After weeks of rain and hail storms, beautiful weather is expected in the metro area with many residents looking forward to spending more time near Colorado’s lakes and creeks.

Firefighters warn that water from recent storms and snow runoff caused by high temperatures can create dangerous conditions as water levels rise. FOX31 found that Boulder Creek was running high and fast under the Broadway Street bridge on Sunday.

“How fast it’s going I would be scared that it might lift him up,” Jessica Ballhagen said while keeping a close eye on 9-year-old Alonso as he walked near the pedestrian lane.

Many avoided the banks of the creek in wooded areas, especially sloped areas.

“I just don’t really wade out that much, I’m just staying on the shore,” one resident who was fishing for lost jewelry said.

The rushing water is deemed to be extremely dangerous for tubing or swimming. A 9-year-old child drowned in the creek while tubing on June 11.

Creeks with high water levels can flow at more than 7,400 gallons of water per second, making it nearly impossible to stand up.

“Keep in mind this waterway right now is about 44 degrees. It is absolutely runoff, snowmelt water, so not only will that water take your breath away, but because of that melting, we suspect we’ll have increased flows, despite already high flows currently,” Lt. Jeremy Felix of the Boulder Fire Department said.

Children should be kept away from sloped edges on the banks and pets should be kept on a leash and not allowed to enter the water.

A posted red flag warns that swimming and tubing are prohibited. Kayaks, whitewater canoes and multi-chambered professionally guided rafts are allowed on the water but extreme caution is advised.

Write your name and phone number on your raft and scout the banks for emergency exit points before entering the water.

A double red flag means no one is allowed on the creek.

Rushing water is powerful. As little as 6 inches of water can knock you off your feet and 18 inches can float a car. Check your county’s website for more information.