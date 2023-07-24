DENVER (KDVR) — In the scorching hot temperatures, Coloradans are looking for relief from the heat.

Corbin Scoddard found a way to cool off at the Splash Pad at City Park.

“I’m getting wet and just lying in the shade,” he said. “It’s nice to have somewhere you can get wet without having to go to a water park or something.”

With the recent heat, Swedish Medical Center in Englewood and The Medical Center of Aurora have already seen a handful of heat-related cases. Some involved people without housing.

Dr. Mark Montano is the medical director of CareNow Urgent Care in Denver.

“Generally, we’ll see the more mild cases here in the urgent care centers, people who might be fatigued, have higher heart rates, headaches,” he said.

Montano said if people become dehydrated, there are several levels of heat-related illness. The first would bring heat cramps in the abdomen or legs.

“Next is heat exhaustion, and that’s a little more severe. In that you have profuse sweating, you might have a racing heart, headaches, fatigue, nausea. Then after that follows heat stroke, and that’s the most dangerous one. That’s the one that we really want to get that person to get to the emergency department,” he said.

Those patients have lost their ability to sweat and may be bright red.

Montano said it’s ok to be active in the heat, but make sure to hydrate, and don’t wait to drink water until you are thirsty.

“You should be drinking before you get to that point. If you wait until you get thirsty, you are already behind the eight-ball,” he said.