Hot, dry June in Denver; A look back at the month’s temperatures, precipitation

DENVER (KDVR) — The month of June is coming to an end and overall it was a hot and dry June for Denver compared to average.

Looking back at temperatures this month, there were three days that made it into the hundreds and 13 days that were above 90 degrees. The average temperature for the month as of Tuesday is 71.9 which is 3.9 degrees above the average.

The last week of the month brought needed relief from the heat with four days in a row registering temperatures in the 70s with scattered showers and storms.

As far as precipitation goes, June was also drier than average in Denver. It took until June 20 for measurable rain to fall at Denver International Airport, the official measuring site for the city of Denver.

Through the 29th of June the monthly precipitation total is only .84 inches. This is .99 inches below Denver’s average June precipitation.

Luckily, Denver had a wet spring keeping the yearly precipitation several inches above average despite the dry June. The precipitation in Denver so far this year is 11.33 inches. The average at this point in the year is 7.37 inches.

Looking ahead to the beginning of July, the month is expected to kick off with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with scattered storms each afternoon through at least July 5.