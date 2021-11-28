Hostage rescued after homicide discovery; 1 suspect arrested, another at-large

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Weld County man was rescued on Tuesday night after he went missing following the discovery of a homicide near Johnstown on Sunday afternoon.

Oscar Eduardo Valles Avila, 26, who had been missing since Saturday night, was rescued in Julesburg during a multi-agency operation involving the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, and resources from Sedgwick, Phillips and Logan counties.

Avila and Gilbert Gutierrez, 40, were taken to the 23600 block of Blake Street in unincorporated Weld County just outside of Johnstown. Gutierrez’s body was discovered Sunday afternoon and deputies said he died from blunt force trauma.

WCSO said “Avila was presumed kidnapped and in grave physical danger” following the discovery of the homicide.

Marco Antonio Gutierrez-Herrera, 40, was arrested after Avila’s rescue on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and menacing, with additional charges pending.

A second suspect was in Julesburg early Monday in a 2015-2017 white Toyota Camry or similar sedan. Detectives believe the suspect has ties to the Pueblo area. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Suspect vehicle in homicide

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Ong of the Weld County Sheriff’s Department at 970-400-5816.