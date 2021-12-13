Hospitalized 5-year-old’s sinus symptoms turned out to be brain infection

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 5-year-old girl is battling a form of meningitis affecting her brain.

Brielle remained at Children’s Hospital Colorado on Monday, battling a brain infection and blood clot.

Her mother said the little girl first started showing symptoms during Thanksgiving. The family initially thought it was a sinus infection.

“It was a big wake-up call,” mom Adriana said. “You never know what can happen to your child.”

She said blood is having trouble flowing through her daughter’s brain, creating a risk for stroke.

Brielle is a cheerleader for the “Purple Glitz,” a cheerleading squad under the Joyful Journeys nonprofit community enrichment umbrella.

“Right now, we’re missing her,” spokesperson Tasha Van Marter said.

Brielle’s mother says the prognosis remains good.

Joyful Journeys is collecting donations to help the family. They can be reached at 303-667-9695.