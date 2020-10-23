Horses in need, community responds

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Two-hundred horses, at a ranch, near the East Troublesome Fire, have been relocated by volunteers.

The horses were at a ranch in between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs.

“We had to evacuate the horses,” says Leslie Stanford, owner of C Lazy U Ranch.

Volunteers, with trailers, from as far away as from Douglas County, lined up to haul the horses away. Among those Good Samaritans here, Jim and Carlos. “We’ve got an armada of people coming up here,” says Jim.

The horses were taken to higher ground, in Evergreen.

“It’s heartwarming,” adds Stanford. “Makes you feel good about the world.”