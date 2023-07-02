FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) – The owners of Dreamcatchers Equine Rescue in Fountain had major setbacks following two rounds of severe weather that ruined portions of a pasture and flooded a field growing hay.

“We have kind of turned into a sanctuary,” Julie DeMuesy, the CEO of the non-profit said, “when we rescue horses we usually get one or two who are adoptable and two who will live with us for the rest of their lives.”

Right now on their property, they have 72 rescue horses. Some of the horses come from feedlots, neglect situations or general rescues. DeMuesy said she and her husband, along with a handful of volunteers, help run everything on the property.

“I grew up in Iowa and I have never been through a storm like that,” DeMuesy said.

She said on June 12th, they had heavy rain that caused Fountain Creek, a portion that runs through their property, to flood. Some of that flooding washed out a portion of their hay field.

“That was the first part of the damage,” DeMuesy said.

She said then they had a stretch of 10 days of dry weather so they were getting ready to salvage what was left of the hay field. But then another major storm hit and the hay field took another major hit.

“We lost easily $30,000 to $40,000 worth of hay, at least for that first cutting,” DeMuesy said.

The non-profit relies on the hay they grow to feed the horses on the property. They have started a fundraiser to help earn back just a portion of what was lost. If you’d like to donate you can do so via this link.

“We need your help. We have over 100 acres of fence to rebuild, shelters to repair and without our first cutting, we must continue to buy hay to feed the horses. The loss is literally going to add up to over $50,000,” DeMuesy posted on Facebook.