DENVER (KDVR) — Chief Alec Oughton from the Aurora Fire Rescue spoke out about the Sept. 20 fire tragedy that left two children dead and several others injured late Wednesday night.

“Our hearts go out to the family who suffered such a tremendous loss when the tragic events that unfolded late Wednesday night, resulting in a 911 call to Aurora Fire Rescue,” said Oughton.

Oughton spoke of the immense pain of incidents like this. It’s heartbreaking for families and the community, and also for the first responders.

“I am sure you can imagine the emotional weight of carrying a limp child out of a fire in your arms. Our members did this seven times that night, some rescuing multiple children from this incident,” said Oughton.

Updates on the victims brought to the hospital remain confidential out of respect for the family.

The final investigation could take months, according to Oughton. While the investigation is still underway, Oughton reminded the public of some fire safety practices.

Fire safety practice:

Check your smoke alarms Close your doors when you’re sleeping Pay attention to the stove when you’re cooking Properly discard smoking materials Don’t be complacent — a fire could happen to anyone If you are in the presence of a fire, get out and call 911

For additional information on fire safety, visit Aurora Fire Rescue’s website.

“This is a horrific tragedy. If it were not for the decisive, quick and courageous actions of your firefighters and paramedics, this situation could have been so much worse,” said Oughton. “I am incredibly proud of our team who put their lives on the line to help this family, but I am not surprised because they do this type of work every single day.”