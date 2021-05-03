Horrific animal abuse case leaves Colorado dog in need of home

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado canine is in desperate need of a loving home after a horrible case of animal abuse.

Evander, a 3-year-old cattle dog mix, was found wandering a rural area in Kansas after someone literally cut his ears off.

A rescue organization filed the puppy shortly after he was found and rushed into surgery.

“I was crying without seeing the video and said yes immediately (to fostering him). How do you say no when they’ve been through that?” said Yvonne Hall, Evander’s foster dog parent.

Evander is now with A Friend of Jack Rescue in Denver, hoping to be adopted.

No one knows who tortured Evander or why, but miraculously he’s still able to hear.

“He can hear almost perfectly. He’s not deaf. He just looks a little different,” said Allison Rifkin, with A Friend of Jack Rescue.

What Evander lacks in looks he certainly makes up for in charm.

Evander isn’t just on the mend. He’s thriving and about as cuddly as any dog you’ll meet.

“This dog is incredible. He’s the most affectionate dog I think I’ve ever met, especially with what he’s been through. We’ve heard humans say we don’t deserve them. We don’t. To have gone through that and still be like this, I think it’s an inspiration to us all,” Rifkin said.

If you’d like to adopt Evander, contact A Friend of Jack Rescue.