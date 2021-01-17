Hopes high for return of skiing at abandoned Colorado Springs resort

A light coating of snow covers Cuchara Mountain Park ski resort on November 2019, in Cuchara, Colo. Although the lifts aren’t operational, skiers, snowboarders and sledders can hike up the slopes and take advantage of the old runs. Now the grounds are in the hands of Huerfano County. Sledding and cross-country skiing on a groomed loop have been popular this winter, overseers say, following a busy summer for Cuchara Mountain Park’s disc golf and mini golf courses. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Hopes are high for the return of downhill skiing at a former resort that was long abandoned.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports Cuchara Mountain Park opened in 2017 after a local foundation acquired private property that had been Panadaro Resort in the early 1980s. The original resort regularly swapped hands and was plagued by bankruptcy over the span of two decades.

Now the grounds are in the hands of Huerfano County. Sledding and cross-country skiing on a groomed loop have been popular this winter. The goal is to revive the lift and provide access to a modest 56 acres and 400 vertical feet.