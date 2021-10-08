Honor bell tolls last respects for veterans

DENVER (KDVR) – The Honor Bell Foundation pays last respects to veterans by tolling a custom forged bronze bell at burial ceremonies. The nonprofit is holding their very first fundraiser this Saturday to keep the bell tolling.

The honor bell was the idea of former army ranger Lou Olivera.

“The original founder, Lou Olivera, who is no longer with us, was attending a funeral at Fort Logan Cemetery for a World War II veteran and there were no military honors at all. That didn’t sit right with him,“ said Honor Bell Foundation executive director Chris Boyer.

Since 2016, the Honor Bell has been present and accounted for more than 3,600 burials.

The Honor Bell is custom forged from bronze and also contains other precious metals, such as buttons from uniforms and even dog tags.

“The artifacts that are in it make it special,“ said Boyer.

A nonprofit organization does not operate for free, to raise funds the foundation is holding the inaugural fundraiser on Saturday from 2-7 p.m.

The fundraiser will take place at Behind The Scenes Tap House in Littleton, where food, live music, auctions, and even a live bald eagle will be available for photo ops.

”That helps keep the lights on and pays the bills. Plus in the years that we have been in operation now, about five years, we have not had a sizable and in-person fundraiser yet,“ said Boyer.

It is a sad fact that most veterans are not thanked for serving their country. That is where the Honor Bell Foundation comes in.

Donations are gladly accepted.