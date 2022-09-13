DENVER (KDVR) – The Honor Bell Foundation sounded its bell for the 5,000th time at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Monday, the day after another year of the Colorado 9/11 Stair Climb.

“We’ve definitely been getting busier and busier, on average honoring nearly 100 vets a month here at Fort Logan,” said Chris Boyer, executive director of the organization.

The Honor Bell Foundation, started in 2016, is a nonprofit organization that looks to pay respect to veterans by tolling a custom forged bronze bell at burial ceremonies. They hit 3,000 rings at the end of 2020.

On Sunday, the man who rang the bell with Honor Bell Foundation for the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, took a step back after ringing the bell. Tears were in his eyes while looking up at the flag hanging between two ladder firetrucks. The event commenced with more than 2,600 climbing the equivalent of 110 floors commemorating those climbed by firefighters as they rushed to the aid of people in the World Trade Center attack.

“More families and funeral homes are reaching out to us,” Boyer said.

The foundation received an accolade from Peak View Brewing earlier this year as they named Honor Brew IPA for them.

“It’s a little bit earthy, hints of tangerine, nutmeg, perhaps steak seasoning, and I’m getting just a touch of granite,” Peak View owner Justen Coufal said.