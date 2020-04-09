Honda Civic, Ford F-250 top list of most-stolen vehicles in metro Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver metro area has recently seen a spike in vehicle thefts and break-ins, according to the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force (C-MATT). Garage break-ins are also on the rise.

Cmdr. Mike Greenwell with the Lakewood Police Department said the increase is based on data compiled between Jan. 1 and March 31.

Below are the 10 most-stolen vehicles in metro Denver during that period. The most common model years are noted in parentheses:

Honda Civic (1997-2000): 135 thefts Ford F-250 (1999-2004): 133 thefts Honda Accord (1995-1997): 104 Chevrolet Silverado (2000, 2004-2006): 88 thefts Ford F-150 (1995-1998, 2013-2019): 70 thefts Ford F-350 (2004-2006): 67 thefts GMC Sierra (2001-2003): 57 thefts Jeep Cherokee (1998-2001): 50 thefts Subaru Forester (2001-2005): 47 thefts Subaru Impreza (2002-2005): 47 thefts