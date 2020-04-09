Honda Civic, Ford F-250 top list of most-stolen vehicles in metro Denver

A 1998 Honda Civic (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver metro area has recently seen a spike in vehicle thefts and break-ins, according to the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force (C-MATT). Garage break-ins are also on the rise.

Cmdr. Mike Greenwell with the Lakewood Police Department said the increase is based on data compiled between Jan. 1 and March 31.

Below are the 10 most-stolen vehicles in metro Denver during that period. The most common model years are noted in parentheses:

  1. Honda Civic (1997-2000): 135 thefts
  2. Ford F-250 (1999-2004): 133 thefts
  3. Honda Accord (1995-1997): 104
  4. Chevrolet Silverado (2000, 2004-2006): 88 thefts
  5. Ford F-150 (1995-1998, 2013-2019): 70 thefts
  6. Ford F-350 (2004-2006): 67 thefts
  7. GMC Sierra (2001-2003): 57 thefts
  8. Jeep Cherokee (1998-2001): 50 thefts
  9. Subaru Forester (2001-2005): 47 thefts
  10. Subaru Impreza (2002-2005): 47 thefts

