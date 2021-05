A sign at the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office shows when an autopsy is in progress. (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified two men from separate shootings last weekend.

Thirty-six-year-old Carl Kern was shot and killed on the 10700 E. block of Dartmouth Avenue on May 7. The OME determined the cause of death was from a gunshot wound and the manner was a homicide.

The OME said 17-year-old Saul Pineda died from multiple gunshots in a manner of homicide. The shooting occurred on May 9 on the 12000 block of E. 40th Avenue.