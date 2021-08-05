Homicide victim identified in Commerce City police shooting

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The man whose homicide prompted a police response that ended with his suspected murderer shooting at Commerce City police has been identified.

The Adams County Coroner identified the victim as Andrewlee Ervin, 65.

The Commerce City Police Department has previously said Ervin was a Commerce City resident.

Police said that Ervin’s suspected killer, 27-year-old Andrew Reineke, shot and killed him in the 7100 block of Grape Street then soon after shot at responding officers.