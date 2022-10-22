LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A homicide suspect was found dead after police went to serve him with an arrest and search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Lakewood Police agents and Denver Police officers secured a perimeter and alerted residents in the area of the 16300 block of E. 49th Avenue in Denver when they went to 35-year-old Oscar Gutierrez’s apartment to serve him with warrants.

Officers contacted Gutierrez by phone but he refused to come out of the apartment, police said. Negotiations were attempted for several hours and when police finally entered the residence, they found Gutierrez dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Victim found shot to death in truck

Gutierrez was accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Javier Cano Castillo of Denver earlier this month. Castillo was found shot to death in a truck at a Conoco station at 3440 S. Wadsworth Blvd. on Oct. 10, police said. Lakewood PD believes Castillo was shot and killed on Oct. 7.

Gutierrez was allegedly driving a gray Audi sedan with what officers said were heavily tinted windows, as seen on surveillance video. The department issued a Crime Stoppers bulletin trying to locate the Audi and the suspect in the homicide.

LPD said Gutierrez got into Castillo’s truck for approximately 25 seconds before exiting and fleeing north on Wadsworth Boulevard in the gray Audi.

Lakewood Police said the investigation into Castillo’s death continues and the Denver Police Department is investigating Gutierrez’s death.