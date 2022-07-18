Multiple police are on scene of a homicide suspect who is barricaded inside a home. (KDVR)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple officers are near Oswego Street for a barricade situation.

According to the Aurora Police Department, multiple officers are in the area of 400 North Oswego Street for a suspect wanted for homicide. The suspect is barricaded inside a home in the area.

Aurora police have sent a reverse 911 call to neighbors in the area. All residents are asked to stay inside and away from windows as police have information the suspect may be armed.

Police said SWAT is also on scene and crews are working towards a resolution. The Crisis Negotiations Team will be arriving shortly to help SWAT work towards a peaceful resolution.

This is a breaking news story, FOX31 and SkyFOX are on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.