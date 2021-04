DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said a man is expected to survive after accidentally setting his van on fire.

The investigation started before 6:30 a.m. near West Wesley Avenue and South Lipan Street, according to DPD.

Originally, DPD said it was conducting a homicide investigation. However, DPD announced at 7 a.m. that it is not a homicide investigation.

Correction: DPD investigators are assisting DFD on an investigation in the area of W. Wesley Ave. and S. Lipan St. This is not a homicide investigation. Additional information posted as available. https://t.co/xK7WxA3LGV — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 29, 2021

There is a large police presence in the area.

