AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Aurora said a body was found in a “clandestine grave” in the crawl space of an Aurora condo.

The body is believed to be a 36-year-old man who has been missing since last summer.

A Crime Stoppers tip was made Monday night saying that the man had been murdered six to eight months ago and buried in the crawl space then covered in concrete at the Red Sky Condos, which are located on 2nd Avenue at Sable Boulevard.

Casie Bock, 29, was arrested Tuesday night after the homicide unit obtained a warrant and discovered the concealed grave. She is charged with accessory to homicide. Neighbors told FOX31’s Courtney Fromm that Bock lived in the condo.

A man who is currently incarcerated is also considered a suspect, but he hasn’t been arrested for this investigation yet and his identity has not been released, according to the department.

APD said it may take the rest of the week to excavate and recover the body. The department also said his identity is not being released until his family is notified.

Anyone who may have information about the case is being asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.