DENVER (KDVR) – An investigation has been launched by Denver police after officers discovered a dead man in his own apartment in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday.

According to DPD, they were called to the apartment complex on the 1200 block of North Logan Street on Saturday. After entering his apartment, they discovered the unnamed man.

As of this posting, the Denver medical examiner has not released the identity of the man, nor have they determined the cause and manner of death.

No suspect has been named or taken into custody at this point either.

Now, officials with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information that could help investigators to call 720-913-7867.

FOX31 will update this story as more information is released by officials.