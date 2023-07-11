DENVER (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a homicide Tuesday morning along the High Line Canal Trail.

The scene was on the trail in the area of East Iliff Avenue and South Quebec Street, according to the sheriff’s office. They alerted the public via tweet just before 10 a.m.

Deputies told FOX31’s Kim Posey that someone was walking along the trail around 5:30 a.m. when they saw a man who appeared to be dead. Investigators responded and found the victim, a man who was roughly in his 40s.

No further information was released about what may have happened, but it’s believed he died within the last 24 hours.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact their tip line at 720-874-8477.