AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Homes in an Aurora neighborhood have been evacuated due to a gas leak Wednesday afternoon, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

Xcel Energy is on scene in the area of 16051 E. Radcliff Place and hazmat personnel is monitoring the levels in the homes and surrounding areas.

AFR said there is construction in the area and activity prior to the emergency call.

