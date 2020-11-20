Homes evacuated after car crashes into Aurora building; 2 injured

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A vehicle crashed into a building at East 16th Place and North Bahama Street in Aurora, causing a gas leak on Thursday evening, according to Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR).

Gas leak after vehicle vs building at 16th Pl/N Bahama. HazMat & Tech Rescue on scene. Evacuation of near by homes in progress. Damage is being assessed as crews work to mitigate gas leak. #AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/LdOT2XX8bK — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) November 20, 2020

Around 6:46 p.m., Aurora Fire Rescue said via Twitter that residents of six houses near the crash site had been evacuated.

About 20 minutes later, AFR said gas was shut off and residents were returning to their homes.

Two patients are being treated for minor injuries, according to AFR.

Hazmat and technical rescue crews are at the scene.