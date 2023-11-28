DENVER (KDVR) — Buying a home gets more expensive every year. In Denver, a home costs twice as much as it did 10 years ago. However, Colorado still has houses for sale that won’t cost you over $500,000. Although, they’re not going to be in the Denver metro area.

The average cost of a home in America is estimated to be $430,300, according to The Motley Fool.

Some homes in Colorado can average as high as $7 million. While Denver’s home price is much lower, it’s not necessarily cheap.

As of October 2023, Denver County’s median sales price of a single-family home is $663,000.

Not all of Colorado’s single-family homes are over half a million. In fact, the majority of them are below $500,000.

Out of Colorado’s 64 counties, 38 of them have homes for $500,000 or less.

Colorado counties with homes $500K or under

As for counties with homes costing $0, unfortunately, they’re not free. Those counties didn’t sell any homes in October of 2023.

These counties have homes that cost what the Denver metro area had in 2018.

If you’re looking to buy a home, consider these counties, as they average the cheapest in November 2023.