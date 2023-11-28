DENVER (KDVR) — Buying a home gets more expensive every year. In Denver, a home costs twice as much as it did 10 years ago. However, Colorado still has houses for sale that won’t cost you over $500,000. Although, they’re not going to be in the Denver metro area.

The average cost of a home in America is estimated to be $430,300, according to The Motley Fool.

Some homes in Colorado can average as high as $7 million. While Denver’s home price is much lower, it’s not necessarily cheap.

As of October 2023, Denver County’s median sales price of a single-family home is $663,000.

Not all of Colorado’s single-family homes are over half a million. In fact, the majority of them are below $500,000.

Out of Colorado’s 64 counties, 38 of them have homes for $500,000 or less.

Colorado counties with homes $500K or under

CountiesMedian sales priceHomes for sale
Weld County$500,0001,003
Teller County$492,500225
El Paso County$485,0002,180
Saguache County$478,00066
Custer County$471,90079
Rio Grande County$447,50077
Mineral County$440,00014
Mesa County$418,750530
Dolores County$400,00015
Montrose County$395,000188
Delta County$370,000176
Moffat County$368,50079
Morgan County$347,50094
Costilla County$340,00053
Huerfano County$335,00083
Fremont County$327,479276
Montezuma County$322,000115
Lincoln County$319,90021
Kit Carson County$315,00020
Pueblo County$314,950802
Alamosa County$312,00045
Rio Blanco County$305,00037
Conejos County$267,87531
Las Animas County$250,00082
Logan County$245,00068
Prowers County$201,50021
Otero County$187,50094
Washington County$175,50018
Phillips County$149,00013
Cheyenne County$145,0001
Bent County$139,00017
Crowley County$130,00016
Yuma County$104,00012
Sedgwick County$30,0004
Hinsdale County$010
Jackson County$07
Kiowa County$04
Baca County$02
Current as of November 9, 2023. All data from the multiple listing services in the state of Colorado. | SortStats © 2023 ShowingTime. Courtesy of Colorado Association of Realtors.

As for counties with homes costing $0, unfortunately, they’re not free. Those counties didn’t sell any homes in October of 2023.

These counties have homes that cost what the Denver metro area had in 2018.

If you’re looking to buy a home, consider these counties, as they average the cheapest in November 2023.