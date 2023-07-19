DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Homeowners with fences backing to County Line Road in Centennial reached out to the Problem Solvers after they reached a breaking point following a dangerous crash that happened Monday.

“In the 12 years we’ve lived here we have probably seen 20 plus crashes,” Manny Barela, who owns a home backing to County Line Road said.

Where Barela’s neighborhood is, the main intersection to get out is at South Clarkson Street and County Line and he said that intersection is very prone to having bad crashes.

“It will happen again and we spend a lot of time in our backyard and someone will come through and one of us will get hit,” Barela said.

His family used to lease a home right next door to the home they own now. He said they’ve had multiple cars come through their fence, thankfully though the trees/fence have stopped the cars from plowing into his home.

“These trees have saved us twice so far,” Barela said. “Thank God we have those trees.”

Barela said after the most recent crash he called the city of Centennial to see if it could come out and look at the intersection to possibly put in a stoplight.

“You heard the accident then saw the smoke and thought oh crap it’s going to come through our fence again,” Barela said.

FOX31/Channel 2 reached out to Douglas County and learned there is currently a plan in place to put five lights along that stretch of County Line Road, including one at the intersection of Clarkson Street.

According to the counties website, construction is expected to start summer/fall of this year:

From 2019 to 2022, Douglas County has worked with partners to advance the final design, acquire right-of-way, and prepare utility relocation design for a major water line located within the project area. Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) selected this project to receive $12.5 million for construction in federal funding through the DRCOG Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) Subregion project selection process. The remaining construction funding is being provided by the City of Littleton ($1 million), the City of Centennial ($5.5 million), and Douglas County ($8 million). This project will include a new traffic signal at the Clarkson Street / County Line Road intersection, a mill and overlay for the portion of the road within the City of Littleton located between Phillips Avenue and Broadway, as well as adding sidewalks. Construction is anticipated to begin in summer/fall of 2023.

Hopefully, the project will reduce the number of crashes in the area or alleviate them altogether.