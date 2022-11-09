NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — A homeowner in Northglenn fired a gun at a suspect who attempted to steal their vehicle.

According to the Northglenn Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of Brigitte Drive at around 8 a.m. on reports of a motor vehicle theft. The area is in a neighborhood west of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Highway.

NPD said that the vehicle owner witnessed a man attempting to steal a car from the owner’s driveway. The owner then fired a gun into the vehicle as it was being stolen.

The suspect was able to drive away inside the stolen vehicle, according to NPD.

Police located the stolen vehicle a few blocks away from the owner’s home, but the vehicle was unoccupied.

According to NPD, a neighboring police agency located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was determined to be the suspect in the motor vehicle theft.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are currently investigating the situation, anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jackie Spresser at 303-450-8859.