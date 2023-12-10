ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The holiday season means more packages on your porch, but it also means more targets for porch pirates.

Communities are battening down this holiday season, Wheat Ridge Police has its crime prevention team doing weekly operations.

The problem is so bad, especially across Colorado, that Tom Wuulstein of Englewood designed and built his own lock box.

“I had time and needed some extra bucks, thought I could generate some, saw the need for this,” Wuulstein said.

The “Tommy box” as he affectionately calls it, is his way to deter thieves.

Police in Aurora recommend folks be home when packages are delivered, have them tracked or put somewhere secure.

You can even have packages left with a neighbor you trust, all of it a way to convince thieves it isn’t worth it to them to try to steal your stuff.

A report by Forbes stated most packages that are stolen range in value from $50 to $100 in value.

The website Best Reviews lists the five best porch lock boxes you can buy online.

How to prevent package theft

The Arvada Police Department told the FOX31 Problem Solvers they see a rise in package theft during the holiday season and shared these tips for homeowners:

Track package arrival

Tell a trusted neighbor if you’re not going to be home

Install cameras

Ship packages to a secure pick-up location (Amazon lockers, etc.)

Check with credit card companies, because some offer theft protection

Package theft can still be reported to local police departments, which will also help them detect emerging trends.